College kids from Hawaii get stuck on the mainland

Rocky Mountain College student Lauren Nahale planned to return to her Oahu home two months ago, but the 21-year-old communications major chose to stay in Montana in fear of bringing the novel coronavirus to Kailua where her family resides.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. colleges and universities switched to online learning to prevent the spread, and many students decided to travel home.

Hawaii residents have a tougher time returning home from the mainland with air travel limited and concerns about being exposed to the virus if you do travel.

“I felt like it was the best decision to stay in Montana, but I’m definitely very homesick,” Nahale said.

Though Montana has one of the lowest cases of COVID-19 in the country, she said she would never forgive herself if she contracted the virus and then gave it to her family.

More than 1,000 miles away from Montana, Briar Cliff University student Kyle Chinen felt the same way. Like many other students choosing to stay on the mainland to avoid carrying the virus to Hawaii, the Mililani resident said he’s staying in Iowa for now.

“I miss my family, but my mom said it wouldn’t be smart to travel during this time,” he said.

Chinen, who is on an athletic scholarship, said he’s thankful that the campus dorms are open and food is accessible. So far, he has been staying in his dorm room studying and exercising around campus.

While his school is basically empty, Chinen is hanging out with his friends who have also decided to stay put.

”We hang out once in a while,” he said. “Not in large gatherings, but just to have someone to talk to. That’s how I’ve been coping.”

In California, University of San Francisco sophomore Alyssa Monzon has decided to remain in the Bay Area.

The marketing major from Pearl City said she hasn’t stepped foot on campus since spring break.

Like Nahale and Chinen, Monzon is taking online classes. She said online classes have been different, and her challenge is getting out of bed to be productive.

She used to live with a house full of roommates, but once the pandemic came they all lost their jobs. Her roommates moved out, and her boyfriend came to live with her.

“I’ve never thought my life would go through this,” she said. “It’s crazy how adjusted I got within that month.”

The sophomore said she’s not sure when she will go home once the pandemic is over.

Nahale bought a May 15 planet ticket for Hawaii and is keeping her fingers crossed that it won’t be canceled.

As for graduation, seniors Nahale and Chinen are having to lower their expectations.

Chinen was supposed to graduate on Sunday, but the virus caused his school’s ceremony to be postponed like other colleges’.

Nahale said her college will hold a virtual graduation Saturday but is also looking into giving students the option to walk in December or in May 2021.