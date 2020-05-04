‘Dog’ Chapman announces engagement via Twitter

Part-time Hawaii resident and bounty hunter Duane “Dog” Chapman intends to remarry after losing his wife, Beth, last year.

Chapman, 67, announced his engagement on his verified Twitter account today.

The tweet links to a report in The U.S. Sun based on what the tabloid said was an exclusive interview with Chapman and his recent girlfriend, Francie Frane.

“Dog The Bounty Hunter is ENGAGED to girlfriend Francie Frane,” Chapman announced in the tweet.

The Sun story, headlined in part “DOG’S JOY,” said Chapman wants the marriage ceremony to be the “biggest wedding there’s ever been” and open to all his fans.

In a text, Chapman said he hasn’t planned yet where the wedding will be.

“It would be one hell of a party and it’s just what people need right now,” the Sun quoted Chapman as saying.

Chapman said in the Sun story that his relationship began earlier this year with Frane after she lost her husband to cancer. Chapman said he knew Frane’s late husband, Bob, and had sought his help doing some work on Chapman’s property in Colorado.

According to the Sun report, Frane called Chapman back to explain what happened to her husband, then they became friends and started dating.

Beth Chapman, who stared in several TV realty shows with Dog, died in Hawaii in June after a long battle with cancer. The Chapmans were married in 2006.

Duane Chapman has been married five times and has 12 children, according to the Sun story.

