Blaisdell Box Office offering refunds starting Wednesday

The Blaisdell Center Box Office will offer refunds starting Wednesday for canceled, postponed or rescheduled shows.

The box office will be open 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Tuesdays to Thursdays until May 31, to provide refunds for tickets purchased at the box office.

Cash or credit card refunds will be available for all shows canceled, postponed or rescheduled due to the Blaisdell’s shutdown.

Refunds for the Hall and Oates concert are available only through May 31. Ticket-holders have the option to hold onto their tickets for the Oct. 23 performance.

Refunds for Martin Lawrence events are available until a new date is announced.

Other shows will allow refunds only up to 14 days prior to the rescheduled date of the show.

Tickets, if retained, will be valid for entry on the rescheduled date.

For canceled shows only: Credit card purchases will be refunded automatically to the buyer’s credit card. Refunds for cash purchases must be done at the Blaisdell Box Office and original tickets must be presented.

Alternatively, request refunds by calling 768-5252 or email blaisdellinfo@honolulu.gov.

Refunds for Ticketmaster purchases began Friday. Go to your online account for refunds.

Visitors to the box office must comply with the mayor’s emergency order by wearing a face covering and following social distancing requirements.