Some Oahu outdoor sports activities and ‘drive-in’ religious services now OK

Limited use of outdoor sports fields and courts, as well as drive-in religious or spiritual services, will be allowed starting Friday under a new emergency order issued by Mayor Kirk Caldwell today.

The Ho‘ouli Honolulu 2.0 Order, the latest city response to the coronavirus outbreak, allows for one-on-one sports and exercise activities where “it is both possible and reasonable” for participants to maintain 6 feet of physical distance including singles tennis, singles pickle ball, yoga and tai chi. Participants would also be required to wear non-medical grade face coverings.

Still not allowed are one-on-one sports and exercise activities including basketball (one-on-one or team) where it would be difficult to maintain the 6-foot social distancing guidelines.

Also being allowed under the latest order are drive-in services for religious or spiritual services. The order allows service-goers to attend such gatherings provided they drive up in enclosed vehicles and remain in them for the duration of proceedings.

Vehicle windows, sunroofs and convertible tops must remain closed during the entire service, unless the vehicle is parked more than 6 feet away from any other vehicle. Vehicle must also only be occupied by members of the same household or living unit and no food, beverages, equipment, or materials of any kind may be distributed or collected during the service.

Violating of the emergency orders may be punishable as a misdemeanor, with fines of up to $5,000, up to a year in jail, or both.

Under an earlier emergency order, Caldwell announced that most commercial establishments will be allowed to open starting Friday so long as social-distancing and other safety measures designed to lessen the spread of COVID-19 are in place. A key exception is sit-down service at food establishments, an activity that is still disallowed.

Caldwell is holding a press conference at the Honolulu Hale today at 1 p.m. to discuss the updated city response to COVID-19 regarding outdoor sports fields and courts, as well as drive-in services.

