Ocean Safety rescues over 250 people across Oahu as beaches reopen

As of 4:45 p.m., Ocean Safety lifeguards have rescued 266 people across Oahu.

“Ocean Safety responded in force today,” Shayne Enright, spokeswoman for the Honolulu Emergency Services Department, said in a news release today. “It was a busy day of keeping the public protected. Lifeguards reported packed beaches across the island, on the same level with major holiday crowds.”

Beaches across the island today opened for activities other than exercise — nearly two months after city and state orders closed them in late March.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services and the Honolulu Fire Department helped respond to some of the rescues.

Enright noted the following incidents:

>> Around 9 a.m., a diver near Rabbit Island was stung by a jellyfish and suffered an allergic reaction was rescued and needed medical treatment.

>> Around noon, two men who may have been diving around Tracks Beach required rescuing and were transported by EMS. One of the men, who is in his 40s, was unresponsive and was taken to an emergency room in critical condition, and the other, who is in his 30s, was transported in serious condition.

>> Around 2:30 p.m., Ocean Safety rescued a surfer around Kewalo Basin who may have had a medical condition.

>> Around 2:30 p.m., a man at Ke Waena was swept out to sea and was rescued by lifeguards on jet skis.

>> Around 4 p.m., an elderly woman was rescued at the Waimea Bay shoreline.

Enright said that lifeguards made 13,168 preventative actions today.

Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s emergency order on Friday stated that Gov. David Ige’s orders on beach closures “are not applicable to the City” as of today.

Excluding those fishing from shore and those exercising, the order said beaches are open from a half-hour before sunrise to a half-hour after sunset.

Caldwell was not immediately available for comment for this story.