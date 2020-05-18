comscore Public advised to avoid lower Manoa Stream due to wastewater spill | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Public advised to avoid lower Manoa Stream due to wastewater spill

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • May 18, 2020
  • Updated 12:06 am
  Site of today's wastewater spill at the intersection of St. Louis Drive and Alancastre Street.

Due to a wastewater spill, the public is advised to keep out of waters where Manoa Stream enters Ala Wai Stream, the state Department of Health Clean Water Branch warned today.

A total of 340 gallons of wastewater spilled from a manhole at the corner of St. Louis Drive and Alencastre Street in Honolulu today, of which 100 gallons were recovered, but 240 gallons entered a storm drain leading to Manoa – Ala Wai Stream.

The area impacted lies between Kanewai Community Park to Kaimuki High School.

After the spill was stopped, the area was cleaned, disinfected, and deodorized, and warning signs were posted.

Water samples are being collected, and the public is advised to stay out of the impacted stream waters until further notice, DOH said.

The cause of the spill is believed to be roots in the line, the agency added.

For more information and to subscribe to email advisories, visit eha-cloud.doh.hawaii.gov/cwb/#!/landing.

