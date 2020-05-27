Television and radio – May 27, 2020

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
|On the air
|Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.
|*—premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
|TODAY
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|AUTO RACING
|Alsco Uniforms 50
|2 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|BASEBALL: KBO
|Samsung Lions vs. Lotte Giants
|11:25 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|RUGBY: NRL
|Brisbane Broncos vs. Parramatta Eels
|11:30 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|SOCCER: BUNDESLIGA
|RB Leipzig vs. Hertha Berlin
|6:30 a.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs. Cologne
|8:20 a.m.
|FSP
|NA/231*
|NA
|Fortuna Düsseldorf vs. Schalke 04
|8:30 a.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|SOCCER: COSTA RICA PRIMERA DIVISION
|Deportivo Saprissa vs. Limon FC
|3:59 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|THURSDAY
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|BASEBALL: KBO
|KT Wiz at Kiwoom Heroes
|11:25 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|RADIO
|Today
|TIME
|STATION
|NASCAR: Alsco Uniforms 500
|1 p.m.
|1500-AM
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.