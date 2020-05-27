comscore Television and radio - May 27, 2020 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Television and radio – May 27, 2020

  • Today
  • Updated 8:34 pm
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.
*—premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
TODAY
  TIME TV SPEC HT
AUTO RACING
Alsco Uniforms 50 2 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
BASEBALL: KBO
Samsung Lions vs. Lotte Giants 11:25 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
RUGBY: NRL
Brisbane Broncos vs. Parramatta Eels 11:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
SOCCER: BUNDESLIGA
RB Leipzig vs. Hertha Berlin 6:30 a.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs. Cologne 8:20 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA
Fortuna Düsseldorf vs. Schalke 04 8:30 a.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
SOCCER: COSTA RICA PRIMERA DIVISION
Deportivo Saprissa vs. Limon FC 3:59 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
THURSDAY
  TIME TV SPEC HT
BASEBALL: KBO
KT Wiz at Kiwoom Heroes 11:25 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
RADIO
Today
  TIME STATION
NASCAR: Alsco Uniforms 500 1 p.m. 1500-AM

