Three new coronavirus cases on Oahu brings Hawaii’s statewide total to 647

Hawaii Department of Health officials said today that the state’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 647, up three new cases from Wednesday.

All three new cases today are on Oahu, which had seen seven straight days with no new infections.

As of today, 26 infections in Hawaii are active cases with a total of 604 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation” since the start of the outbreak. Four new release cases were added to today’s count. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation.

More than 93% of the Hawaii people who have been infected are now classified as released from isolation.

The state’s coronavirus death toll remains unchanged at 17. Eleven of the deaths have been on Oahu and six on Maui.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases since the start of the outbreak, 83 have required hospitalizations, with no new hospitalizations reported today, health officials said.

One hospitalization in the statewide count is a Hawaii resident who was diagnosed and treated outside the state, officials said. Of the 82 hospitalizations in the state, 58 have been on Oahu, 22 on Maui, and one each on the Big Island and Kauai.

Today’s statewide coronavirus cases total includes 417 on Oahu, 118 in Maui County, 82 on Hawaii island, and 20 in Kauai County, according to health officials. The total also includes 10 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

Of the more than 45,746 coronavirus tests conducted so far by state and clinical laboratories in Hawaii, just 1.4% have been positive. Health officials counted 518 new test results in today’s tally.

So far in May, Hawaii has seen a total of 39 new confirmed cases and has had seven days with no increase in new cases.

As Hawaii’s COVID-19 infection rate remains low, more businesses and public services and amenities are re-opening, including hair salons and barbershops. However, the state’s tourism industry, which saw a 99.5% drop in visitor traffic in April, remains essentially closed as government and business officials struggle with how to safely reopen Hawaii to tourists.

———

Editor’s Note: This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.