Gov. David Ige expected to announce lifting of interisland quarantine today

Gov. David Ige is expected to announce the lifting of the interisland quarantine this afternoon, he said on the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s COVID-19 Care Conversation.

Interisland travelers, however, will undergo health screenings, a temperature scan and paperwork on their travel history, residence, and where they will be staying on the island “so we can know where you came from and where you traveled to” and make sure that “no one has traveled to out of state and visited any of the other communities where the virus has actively been circulated.”

On reopening trans-Pacific travel, Ige said authorities will focus on communities with low virus incidence first, including New Zealand and Australia “as first candidates that we would be interested in,” and “obviously from an economic perspective, Japan and South Korea.”

“Incidences of virus in those communities are much lower than they are in the U.S. As we begin travel, the risk of infection … is low because the rate of transmission in those communities are very similar to the islands.”

“We do want to recover and reopen our economy and we will be bringing more visitors into the islands in a very measured way,” he added.