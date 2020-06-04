Levels of fecal bacteria in Big Island beachwaters spike higher overnight

In its first beachwater advisories issued since its sampling and testing program was suspended April 7 due to coronavirus restrictions, the state Department of Health announced today it found high levels of enterococcus, the fecal indicator bacteria commonly found alongside pathogens that can cause waterborne illness, in beachwaters sampled Tuesday and Wednesday at Kailua Pier Sta. A, in Kailua – Kona on the Big Island.

The department’s Clean Water Branch found 1445 enterococci per 100 milliliters of beachwater in Wednesday’s samples, which far exceeded the risk threshold level of 130 enterococci per 100 mL above which advisories are triggered.

The branch had returned to re-sample the waters Wednesday after tests of Kailua Pier Sta. A. water samples taken found exceedances of 164 per 100 mL. An advisory was also issued Wednesday.

The exceedances were found during routine testing in the department’s beach monitoring and notification program, which had been suspended since April 7 in respect of government shelter-at-home orders.

The advisory will remain in effect until water sample results no longer exceed risk limits, the branch announced.

For more information and to sign up to receive emailed beachwater bacteria, brown water and sewage spill advisories, click here.