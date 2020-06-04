Local laborers’ union endorses Colleen Hanabusa for Honolulu mayor

Mayoral candidate Colleen Hanabusa has won the endorsement of the Laborers’ International Union of North America Local 368.

The endorsement was made at a press conference today at the union’s Kalihi headquarters.

Peter Ganaban, the Local’s business manager and secretary-treasurer, cited Hanabusa’s background as a labor lawyer, as well as her experience as a former member of the U.S. House of Representatives and the state Senate.

“This is absolutely no time for on-the-job training,” he said, pointing out the economic woes being caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. “What Honolulu will need in the coming years is a leader with experience, one who knows how to navigate the various levels of government and one who understands politics and can navigate those waters as well.”

Hanabusa said the state will only be able to recover economically with the construction industry active and healthy. “It’s you that are going to bring us out of this pandemic,” she told union members.

The organization is the second largest construction trades union in the state with 4,300 members statewide and 3,853 on Oahu.

The Hawaii Government Employees Association is endorsing businessman Keith Amemiya while the State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers is supporting businessman Rick Blangiardi.