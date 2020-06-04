Bank of Hawaii to reopen 3 branches

Bank of Hawaii on Monday will reopen the Kunia, Kaneohe and Waialae-Kahala branches on Oahu that previously were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, the bank will resume normal pre-COVID operating hours for its Kaunakakai branch on Molokai and Gualo Rai branch on Saipan.

The reopened branches will bring the total number of those open to 34 out of the bank’s 67 across the state and the West Pacific region.

Reopened branches will be outfitted with the same plastic barriers that are in place at other open Bank of Hawaii branches. Employees will continue wearing masks, will practice social distancing and line up customers 6 feet apart in transaction lines and/or outside of branches.

Special hours for kupuna, at-risk individuals and their caregivers will be 8-9 a.m. Mondays-Fridays and 9-10 a.m. Saturdays. General banking hours will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

ON THE MOVE

Ross Kumasaki has been hired as a financial adviser for Hawaii State Federal Credit Union’s Hawaii State Investment Services, a division of the credit union that provides investment, retirement and financial planning services to members. Kumasaki has more than 10 years of experience in the financial services and insurance industries with expertise in both local and national financial institutions. Most recently, he was vice president and financial consultant at American Savings Bank.