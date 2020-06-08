State loosens restrictions and announces reopenings of camping, parks

The state is loosening up restrictions and reopening state parks in conjunction with each county’s specific rules and guidelines, the Department of Land and Natural Resources announced this afternoon, providing updates on the latest changes.

Beachgoers are now allowed to lounge on state beaches, but COVID-19 rules and social distancing guidelines remain applicable, the DLNR said in a news release.

However, camping and lodging at state parks will be phased in more slowly, and overnight camping at some locations will be possible.

“However, please be aware that restrictions on park hours, group size and certain activities remain in place, and we ask that all park users adhere to these so we can keep slowly proceeding back to normal,” State Parks Administrator Curt Cottrell.

DLNR emphasizes state camping facilities and park lodging are not permissible quarantine locations.

KAUAI:

All parks and lookouts have reopened, including Kokee/Waimea Canyon and Wailua River State Park.

Camping and lodging is now available at Kokee State Park. Reservations are now open, and limited to a 30-day advance window. All groups must belong to the same household.

All other Kauai camping areas remain closed. Camping dates are anticipated to be available for camping dates starting June 16.

Commercial boat tours, including kayak tours within Wailua River State Park and Zodiac tours along the Napali Coast are authorized to resume operations, subject to COVID-19 restrictions.

Polihale State Park remains closed due to road repairs.

OAHU:

Most Oahu campsites will reopen Friday. Reservations are open, limited to a 30-day advance window. All groups must be members of the same household.

Malaekahana State Recreation Area remains closed until a paving project is completed.

Most parks are open, but lookouts prone to crowding are closed. On weekdays, the Waahila Ridge Trail and Makapuu Lighthouse Trail are accessible by walking in. Parking gates are open weekends only.

Nuuanu Pali State Wayside, Diamond Head State Monument crater interior and summit trail remain closed.

Kaena Point State Park (Mokuleia section) vehicle access by permit has resumed.

MAUI:

Makena State Park is open for active and passive use. There are no lifeguard services or restroom facilities, so parking areas are closed.

Waianapanapa State Park remains closed until the East Maui Traffic Management Plan is completed.

Pailoa beach access is allowed for active and passive uses.

Iao Valley State Monument and Hana Highway State Waysides are closed.

Overnight lodging for Maui sites is expected to reopen July 1.

MOLOKAI:

Palaau State Park is open for day use.

HAWAII:

Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area and Kekaha Kai State Park are open for use. The Hapuna Beach parking is open daily. The Maniniowali (Kua Bay) section of Kekaha Kai is open to vehicles on weekends only.

Most historic sites remain closed, but will open soon.

Most Hilo parks remain closed.

Wailoa Center is scheduled to reopen early July.

Akaka Falls State Park is closed.

Overnight lodging is anticipated to reopen in mid- to late-June.