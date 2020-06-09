comscore Television and radio - June 9, 2020 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports | TV Radio

Television and radio – June 9, 2020

  • Today
  • Updated 9:31 pm
[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.
*—premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
TODAY
  TIME TV SPEC HT
BASEBALL: KBO
Doosan Bears at NC Dinos 11:30 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
BOXING
Shakur Stevenson vs. Felix Caraballo 1 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
SOCCER: german CUp Semifinal
Bayer Leverkusen at FC Saarbrucken 8:45 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
WEDNESDAY
  TIME TV SPEC HT
AUTO RACING: NASCAR CUP SERIES
Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 1 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
BASEBALL: MLB
MLB Draft 1 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
BASEBALL: KBO
Bears at Dinos 11:30 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
MOTORCYCLE RACING
Monster Energy Supercross 1 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
SOCCER: Deutsche Pokal
Beyern Munich vs. Eintracht Frankfurt 8:30 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
RADIO
WEDNESDAY
  TIME STATION
Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 1 p.m. 1500-AM

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Ferd Lewis: Major League Baseball squanders opportunity for July 4 launch party
Next Story
Scoreboard
Looking Back

Scroll Up