Siblings leave their Pahoa home prior to arrival of Child Welfare Services investigators

Hawaii island police are looking for three children last seen Tuesday in the Pahoa area.

Justice Soares, 16, Justina Soares, 14, and Justin Brian Soares Jr., 12, are siblings who reportedly left their home together on foot just prior to being taken by Child Welfare Services investigators.

The siblings left their Alamihi Street residence in Hawaiian Beaches around 2 p.m.

Justice Soares is 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighs about 135 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Justina Soares is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs about 144 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Justin Brian Soares Jr. is 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 132 pounds. He has medium length black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing blue basketball shorts, a blue flannel blanket and black Crocs footwear.

The Hawaii Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the siblings to contact officer James Steffen of the Area I Juvenile Aid Section at 808-961-8810 or james.steffen@hawaiicounty.gov. They can also call the police department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.