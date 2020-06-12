Hawaii island police nab 21 visitors for violating 14-day quarantine

Hawaii island police nabbed 21 visitors in Puna for violating the state’s mandatory, 14-day quarantine over the last few days.

The visitors, who are from various states across the U.S. mainland, were arrested and charged Wednesday and Thursday after police followed up on social media posts and tips from the public.

On Wednesday afternoon, police arrested five men and three women at a Pikake Street residence in the Fern Forest subdivision of Puna.On Thursday morning, police arrested 13 more, including six females and seven males at a home on Railroad Avenue in the Hawaiian Paradise Park subdivision of Puna.

Police said the address where some of the individuals were arrested did not match the one they declared to officials upon arrival in the state. In addition, some of those arrested were also observed at a beach park in Hilo the day they arrived.

The state’s mandatory quarantine for all passengers arriving in Hawaii from out of state has been in place since March 26. Despite the quarantine, hundreds of visitors have been arriving by air daily over the past few months. On Wednesday, 411 visitors flew in to Hawaii — which was the fourth day in a row daily visitors arrivals topped 400.

Violation of the quarantine is considered a misdemeanor, punishable by up to a $5000 fine or one year in prison.

Among the visitors arrested at the Pikake Street residence are:

>> Shenise Gould, 29, or Maryland (1-count, bail $2,000)

>> Brianna Jacobs, 22, of Georgia (1-count, bail $2,000)

>> Jayon-Marie Hamilton, 22, of California (2-counts, bail $4,000)

>> Jacob Benton, 24, of California (2-counts, bail $4,000)

>> Ishmael Goodwine , 21, of South Carolina (1-count, bail $2,000)

>> Armon Palmer, 20, of Iowa (1-count, bail $2,000)

>> Denedric Johnson, 23, of Texas (1-count, bail $2,000)

>> Jazz Lee, 23, of Florida (1-count, bail $2,000)

Among the visitors arrested at the Railroad Avenue residence are:

>> Eligio Lee Bishop, 38, of Georgia (2-counts, bail $4,000)

>> Amaar Jawaid, 19, of South Carolina (1-count, bail $2,000)

>> Logan Leathers, 26, of Maine (1-count, bail $2,000)

>> Malcolm Gadson, 39, of Pennsylvania (1-count, bail $2,000)

>> Courtney Townsend, 25, of Georgia (1-count, bail $2,000)

>> Aaron Dixon, 31, of Georgia (1-count, bail $2,000)

>> Daylin Armstead, 25,of Maryland (1-count, bail $2,000.)

>> Porchae Wade, 33, of California (2-counts, bail $4,000.)

>> Tinisha Dulay, 22, of Louisiana (2-counts, bail $4,000.)

>> Jenae Newell, 25, of Georgia (2-counts, bail $4,000.)

>> Kayla Buckner, 22, of Tennessee (1-count, bail $2,000)

>> Nikkia Nunes, 27, of Colorado (1-count, bail $2,000)

>> Sybil Ferere, 39, of New York (1-count, bail $2,000)

The owner of the Pikake Street residence, 42-year-old Tylea Fuhrmann, was also arrested and charged for violating Hawaii Mayor Harry Kim’s order prohibiting the operation of short-term vacation rentals, deemed non-essential. Her bail is set at $2,000.

Fuhrmann and the 21 visitors arrested remain in police custody in lieu of bail, with their initial court appearance scheduled today in Hilo District Court.