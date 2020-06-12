New protocols in place as Bishop Museum prepares to reopen

Bernice Pauahi Bishop Museum announced Friday it will open to the public on June 26, but first, museum members only will be able to visit from June 19 to 25.

The museum has instituted new protocols to keep visitors and employees safe and will be launching new Outdoor Museum activities and events to be held on its 15-acre park-like campus, according to a news release. Free keiki admission for Hawaii and military families will be offered from June 26 to July 5.

Exhibits in the Hawaiian Hall, Pacific Hall and Science Adventure Center will be open, but daily group tours and programs including the Lava Pour and J. Watumull Planetarium shows will remain temporarily suspended.

“We’re very happy to be welcoming our community back to Bishop Museum,” said Melanie Ide, president & CEO of Bishop Museum in a statement. “Health and safety continue to be our highest priority, and all staff are prepared to institute and monitor safe practices. We recognize that many families are eager to get outdoors and off screens to break the usual routine, and we want to provide a safe and enriching outlet for this. We’re looking at new ways to interpret our gardens and historic grounds, bringing in partners to engage visitors in their work, and getting more shade for people to relax, picnic, or just watch their kids from a safe distance.”

From the June reopening through the month of July, Outdoor Museum programming will have the theme “Na Mea Ola” or “Health and Wellness.” Self-directed activities include learning about the healing properties of plants on the Great Lawn; presentations on food and its effects on physical and mental well-being; and a keiki take-home growing kit.

All entering the museum campus will be required to wear a face mask at all times and practice social distancing and good hand hygiene. Daily capacity will be limited to no more than 500 people. Visitors are encouraged to purchase tickets online for a designated time slot.

Visitors also will be able to enjoy Bishop Museum exhibits, including “Spineless Wonders: Rising from the Deep” in the J.M. Long Gallery through June 28, and “Mai Kinohi Mai: Surfing in Hawai‘i” in the Castle Memorial Building, which has been extended through March 28.

During the month of June, visitors will receive free parking with Bishop Museum admission on a first-come first-served basis. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit BishopMuseum.org/EKomoMai.