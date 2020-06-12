Hawaii Volcanoes, Haleakala national parks open for areas for recreation

Hawai‘i Volcanoes and Haleakala national parks continue to increase public access to park roads, trails and scenic overlooks in phases.

At the Hawaii island park, collection of entrance fees will resume Monday, and the latest areas to reopen include Crater Rim Drive to Kilauea Military Camp, and to the Devastation Trail parking lot; the Kilauea summit area trails, including Byron Ledge, Devastation and Halemaumau trails; the Kilauea Iki Overlook and trail; Chain of Craters Road to the Mauna Ulu parking lot; Puuhuluhulu and trails near Mauna Ulu, including Napau and Naulu trails; and the Ka‘u Desert and Mauna Iki trails. For more information on park operations, visit nps.gov/havo.

Businesses in the park that meet local and federal public health requirements will also reopen with limited services, including Volcano House, Kilauea Military Camp, Volcano Art Center Gallery and the park’s nonprofit partner, Hawai‘i Pacific Parks Association. Contact the businesses directly for dates and details.

On Maui, Haleakala is continuing to waive park entrance fees and on Friday reopened several areas to the public daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. These include the Summit District, from the park entrance to the summit at 10,023-foot elevation. The restrooms at the Headquarters Visitor Center at 7,000 feet and the Visitor Center at 9,740 feet are open, but both buildings remain closed.

Also open are the Hosmer Grove Trail, the Supply Trail from Hosmer Grove to Halemauu Trail junction, and the Leleiwi Overlook and Pa Kaoao (White Hill) trails.

For more information on Haleakala National Park operations, visit nps.gov/hale.