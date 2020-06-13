Real Gastropub in Kakaako shuts down

Real Gastropub in Kakaako will not reopen, the owners said today.

The restaurant, bar and brewery had been open barely a year when the coronavirus forced the shutdown of Oahu restaurants.

Owners Troy Terorotua and Lisa Kim could reopen next week, along with all Oahu bars, but said they decided last week not to go forward. Real had been open for takeout, but ended that service June 6.

“We were going to lose money if we opened, and we can’t go into a hole,” Kim said. “It was such a hard decision. I was like a yo-yo going back and forth.”

The couple had a successful five-year run with their first gastropub, also called Real, in the Ward Farmers Market, but had to move in 2017 when the area was redeveloped. They opened in the Keauhou Lane complex last March, in a 3,000-square-foot space that included their Bent Tail Brewery.

Kim said they’d started 2020 strong, with some large parties on the books and plans for a big one-year anniversary celebration. Instead they spent much of March shuttered.

Terorotua and Kim also own Brew’d Craftpub in Kaimuki, and plan to reopen that site in July.

Terorotua said the smaller space seats about 50, but with social distancing restrictions will be revamped to serve 20 to 25, including use of an outdoor seating area.

The brewing equipment will go into storage, he said, although he hopes to someday be able to make beer again.

The losses were just to great to continue at Real, he said. “At some point you have to rip off the Band-Aid and lick your wounds and see what’s next.”

Countless other businesses are in the same precarious position, he noted. “We aren’t the first and we won’t be the last.”