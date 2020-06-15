Television and radio – June 15, 2020

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
|On the air
|Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.
|*—premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
|TODAY
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|BASEBALL: KBO
|Lotte Giants at Kiwoom Heroes
|11:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|SOCCER: SPANISH LA LIGA
|Sevilla FC vs. Levante UD
|7:30 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|Granada at Real Betis
|10 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|TENNIS
|The 2020 Re(Open)
|midnight
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|The 2020 Re(Open)
|9 a.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|TUESDAY
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|BASEBALL: KBO
|LG Twins at Hanwha Eagles
|11:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|BOXING
|Joshua Greer Jr. vs. Mike Plania
|2 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|HORSE RACING
|Royal Ascot
|2:30 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|SOCCER
|German: Wolfsburg at Borussia Monchengladbach
|6:30 a.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|Spanish: RCD Mallorca at Villarreal
|7:30 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|German: Hertha Berlin at Freiburg
|8:30 a.m.
|FSP
|NA/231*
|NA
|German: FC Bayern Munich at Werder Bremen
|8:30 a.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|Spanish: Leganes at FC Barcelona
|10 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
