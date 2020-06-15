comscore Television and radio - June 15, 2020 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports | TV Radio

Television and radio – June 15, 2020

  • Today
  • Updated 8:24 pm
[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.
*—premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
TODAY
  TIME TV SPEC HT
BASEBALL: KBO
Lotte Giants at Kiwoom Heroes 11:30 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
SOCCER: SPANISH LA LIGA
Sevilla FC vs. Levante UD 7:30 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
Granada at Real Betis 10 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
TENNIS
The 2020 Re(Open) midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84*
The 2020 Re(Open) 9 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
TUESDAY
  TIME TV SPEC HT
BASEBALL: KBO
LG Twins at Hanwha Eagles 11:30 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
BOXING
Joshua Greer Jr. vs. Mike Plania 2 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
HORSE RACING
Royal Ascot 2:30 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
SOCCER
German: Wolfsburg at Borussia Monchengladbach
  6:30 a.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
Spanish: RCD Mallorca at Villarreal 7:30 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
German: Hertha Berlin at Freiburg 8:30 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA
German: FC Bayern Munich at Werder Bremen
  8:30 a.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
Spanish: Leganes at FC Barcelona 10 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Looking Back

Scroll Up