WATCH LIVE: Gov. David Ige, Hawaii mayors hold coronavirus Q&A livestream

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

On Ige’s Facebook page , the governor and mayors Kirk Caldwell (Honolulu), Derek Kawakami (Kauai), Mike Victorino (Maui) and Harry Kim (Hawaii island) will field questions from the public.

×

Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy and our Terms of Service