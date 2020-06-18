WATCH LIVE: Gov. David Ige, Hawaii mayors hold coronavirus Q&A livestream

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
Gov. David Ige is holding a COVID-19 question-and-answer livestream with Hawaii’s four county mayors at 2 p.m. today.
On Ige’s Facebook page, the governor and mayors Kirk Caldwell (Honolulu), Derek Kawakami (Kauai), Mike Victorino (Maui) and Harry Kim (Hawaii island) will field questions from the public.
Watch the video above.
