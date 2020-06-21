Hawaii Kai water main break affects service from Kuliouou to Kalama Valley

Board of Water Supply crews are responding to a 24-inch water main break in Hawaii Kai this morning.
BWS says water users in the Hawaii Kai neighborhoods of Kuliouou, Hahaione, Kamiloiki, Kalama Valley and Koko Head “may experience lower-than-normal water pressure, or have no water service at all.”
The break, located on Hawaii Kai Drive near the Hahaione St. intersection, was first reported around 6 a.m. Troubleshooters are currently working to locate and close nearby valves to minimize water loss and isolate the broken main.
A timeline for repairs and total number of affected customers is unknown. Motorists are advised to expect delays in the area and seek alternate routes.
