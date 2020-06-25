Damien Memorial School dismisses football, basketball coaches in athletics shakeup

Damien Memorial School has released its football and boys basketball coaches and reassigned its athletic director in a shakeup involving as many as 20 employees.

“Given all the guidance that is being provided by authorities on the reopening of schools, all of which indicates a probable change in the number of teams that will be fielded, the length of each season and presence or absence of spectators, it seemed in the best interest of all involved in our athletic program and of the school, to inform some coaches that at the present time a position is not available,” Brother Brian Walsh, the school’s president, said in a news release.

Football coach Eddie Klaneski and boys basketball coach Alvin Stephenson — the latter of whom led the Monarchs to the Division II state championship in 2019 — were terminated. The girls volleyball program also was impacted, although Don Faumuina retired after Damien won the Division II state title last year.

Rudy Alejo has been reassigned from athletic director, a position he held the past year, to full-time teacher. Alejo has been with Damien since 1973.

“In specific reference to the athletic director, if the duties of the office were to be reduced from full to part time, in deference to Mr. Alejo’s long years of service, it was felt wise to have him return to his full time teaching position,” Walsh said in the release.

Walsh cited school policy in not provided specifics about individuals terminated.

“Some coaches are employed as full time Damien Memorial staff members,” Walsh said. “School policy is that personnel decisions concerning full time staff members are never discussed.”