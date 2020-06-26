HMSA CEO Dr. Mark Mugiishi to be featured in COVID-19 webinar

Hawaii Medical Service Association CEO Dr. Mark Mugiishi will be the featured speaker at noon Thursday on the one-hour Hawaii Economic Association webinar.

It will be followed by a question-and-answer session moderated by Hawaii Pacific Health’s Michael Robinson, vice president, government relations and community affairs. HEA President Lesley Harvey will serve as host.

Mugiishi will discuss HMSA’s role in creating a road map to reopen Hawaii’s economy, how the COVID-19 pandemic has influenced macro-modeling of health care financing, and the task of supporting members, businesses and care providers as they mitigate a financial and health crisis.

Registration is free but space is limited. Reservations can be made at heajuly2020.eventbrite.com.