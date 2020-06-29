Pool reservation phone line to close Friday

The Department of Parks and Recreation announced that in observance of the July 4 holiday, the pool reservation phone line will not take calls Friday. All county pools will be closed Saturday and will reopen Sunday.

To book reservations for Friday or Sunday through Tuesday, swimmers need to call the reservation phone line at 270-6116 on Thursday. Reservation phone line hours will be 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday only. (Regular phone line hours are from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday, and phone line hours on Fridays are from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Reservations are for 45-minute lap swimming. Swimmers need to be at least 13 years old.