Pearl City man, 24, found stabbed to death in home | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Pearl City man, 24, found stabbed to death in home

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 9:32 am
    ROSEMARIE BERNARDO / RBERNARDO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Honolulu police have opened a murder investigation in the stabbing death of a 24-year-old man in Pearl City at the Acacia Park condominium complex at 1111 Acacia Road near Pearl Highlands Center Thursday night.

Honolulu police have opened a murder investigation in the stabbing death of a 24-year-old man in Pearl City.

Police responded to a unit at the Acacia Park condominium complex at 1111 Acacia Road near Pearl Highlands Center at about 10 p.m. Thursday.

Lt. Deena Thoemmes of the Honolulu Police Department’s Homicide Detail said a family member found the victim unresponsive with a stab wound to his upper body.

Emergency Medical Services personnel also responded and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Positive identification is pending, according to the Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police have made no immediate arrests.

