Television and radio – July 10, 2020

|TODAY
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|AUTO RACING
|Xfinity: Alsco 300 (Radio: 1500-AM)
|2 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|BASEBALL: KBO
|Doosan Bears at Lotte Giants
|11:25 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|BASKETBALL
|Brotherly Love at Golden Eagles
|8 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Quarterfinals: Teams TBA
|10 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|GOLF
|Workday Charity Open, Second Round
|10 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|American Century Champ, First Round
|11 a.m.
|NCBSN
|19/210
|86
|SOCCER
|MLS: Earthquakes vs. Sounders
|3 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Saturday
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|AUTO RACING
|ARCA: Kentucky
|8 a.m
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|IndyCar: REV Group Grand Prix, Qualifying
|8:15 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|NHRA: Mello Yello Drag Racing Series
|10:30 a.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|IndyCar: REV Group Grand Prix at Road America
|11 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Trucks: Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 (Radio: 1500-AM)
|Noon
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|BASEBALL: KBO
|NC Dinos at LG Twins
|9:55 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|BASKETBALL: THE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
|Herd That at Overseas Elite
|8 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Boeheim’s Army at Sideline Cancer
|10 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|GOLF
|PGA Workday Charity Open
|7 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|PGA Workday Charity Open
|9 a.m.
|KGMB
|7
|7
|American Century Championship
|9 a.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|UFC 251: Usman vs. Masvidal – Prelims
|Noon
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|SOCCER
|Eng. Premier: Sheffield United vs. Chelsea
|6:30 a.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|Eng. Premier: Brighton & Hove vs. Manchester City
|9 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|MLS: Red Bulls vs. Atlanta United FC
|2 p.m.
|KHON
|3
|3
|MLS: Columbus Crew SC vs. FC Cincinnati
|4:30 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|Sunday
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|AUTO RACING
|Formula 1: Styrian Grand Prix
|3:05 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|NHRA Drag Racing
|6 a.m.
|KHON
|3
|3
|IndyCar: REV Group Grand Prix
|6:30 a.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|NASCAR: Quaker State 400 (Radio: 1500-AM)
|8:30 a.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|BASKETBALL: THE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
|Semifinals: Teams TBA
|10 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Semifinals: Teams TBA
|Noon
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|GOLF
|PGA Workday Charity Open
|7 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|PGA Workday Charity Open
|9 a.m.
|KGMB
|7
|7
|American Century Championship
|9 a.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|SOCCER
|Eng. Premier: Wolverhampton vs. Everton
|1 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|MLS: D.C. United vs. Toronto FC
|3 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|Eng. Premier: Aston Villa vs. Crystal Palace
|3:10 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Italian: Genoa vs. SPAL
|5 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Eng. Premier: Tottenham vs. Arsenal FC
|5:25 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Italian: Parma vs. Bologna
|7:25 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Eng. Premier: AFC Bournemouth vs. Leicester City
|7:55 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|USL: Louisville City vs. Pittsburgh
|11 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|MLS: Minnesota vs. Kansas City
|2 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|MLS: Colorado Rapids vs. Real Salt Lake
|4:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|TENNIS
|World TeamTennis: Orlando at Springfield
|6 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|World TeamTennis: The Greenbrier
|10 a.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|World TeamTennis: San Diego vs. Orange County
|2 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
