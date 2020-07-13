Kauai police search for driver in hit-and-run that critically injured cyclist

Kauai police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a driver who struck a 53-year-old bicyclist in Kapaa Sunday night.

Police said the bicyclist, a Kapaa man, was traveling north on Kuhio Highway in front of the Kaiakea Fire Station when he was struck by an unidentified vehicle traveling in the same direction at about 7:20 p.m.

Witnesses told officers the bicyclist moved onto the northbound lane from the shoulder lane at the time of the collision.

Police said the driver did not stop and continued traveling north.

The bicyclist was initially taken in critical condition to Wilcox Memorial Hospital.

Police said his condition has since improved and that he remains at the hospital where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on the driver is asked to call police officer Shawn Hanna of the Kauai Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit at 808-241-1615.