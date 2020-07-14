After growing complaints, Mayor Kirk Caldwell wants liquor service to stop at midnight

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said today he is asking Gov. David Ige to allow the city to require bars and restaurants to stop serving alcohol at midnight due to increasing complaints about social distancing concerns tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Caldwell said his request also calls for Ige to allow city liquor inspectors or police the authority to shut down for 24 hours “if after warning and citing,” any establishments that violate social distancing and other coronavirus mandates.

“We’re getting more and more complaints,” Caldwell said. “Our liquor commission has been going out and inspecting and seeing, in certain situations, hundreds of people at bars practicing no physical distancing, wearing no face coverings and dancing close together.”

Under standard city liquor laws, those with bar licenses may serve alcohol until 2 a.m. while those with cabaret licenses may serve until 4 p.m.

“We believe that people, as they hang around a bar for a long period of time and drink alcohol, they get more lax in their actions and therefore we have examples that we don’t want to see,” Caldwell said.

If Ige approves the changes and there continues to be many complaints, Caldwell said he may consider asking Ige to allow counties to mandate that establishments stop serving liquor at 10 p.m. “Don’t want to go there, but we’ll be watching to see what happens in certain bars.”

Caldwell said he made the request to Ige Monday and is hoping to get his approval today.

“We’re going to continue to look at ways to fight this virus to make sure that we do everything possible so we don’t have to shut down big sectors of our business community,” the mayor said.