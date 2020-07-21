More than 600 visitors landed in Hawaii on Monday

The number of visitors who flew to Hawaii on Monday rose above 600 after several days below that marker, according to the Hawaii Tourism Authority.

Of the 2,703 air passengers that arrived Monday on 26 flights, 1,1,68 were returning residents, 607 visitors and 124 planning to relocate to Hawaii.

Another 211 were military, and 158 classified as exempt. There were also 288 crew and 147 in transit.

Since the state’s mandatory, 14-day quarantine for out-of-state visitors to Hawaii began on March 26, numbers have dipped drastically. During the same time last year, HTA says about 35,000 passengers, including both residents and visitors, arrived in Hawaii daily.

The state’s mandatory, two-week quarantine for out-of-state visitors has been extended through the end of August.

Of the visitors that arrived on Monday, the majority, or 524, headed to Oahu, while 50 went to Maui and 33 to Kona on Hawaii island.

The largest spike in visitors within the past seven days was last Thursday, when a total of 737 visitors flew to Hawaii. Last Thursday also marked 16 weeks since the mandatory quarantine went into effect.

Most of Oahu’s visitors, 362 out of 524 or 69%, said on the state’s mandatory travel declaration form that they were here to visit friends and family. Another 37 (7%) said they were here to vacation, while 26 (5%) were here to vacation as well as visit friends and family.

Passengers could select more than one reason for their visit.