Body found at beach in Makaha

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

Honolulu police have initiated an unattended death investigation of a decomposed body discovered at a beach in the Makaha area.

Police said an individual discovered the body shortly before 6:50 p.m. Tuesday.

An autopsy is expected to be performed by the Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the exact cause of death.

