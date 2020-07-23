Body found at beach in Makaha

Honolulu police have initiated an unattended death investigation of a decomposed body discovered at a beach in the Makaha area.
Police said an individual discovered the body shortly before 6:50 p.m. Tuesday.
An autopsy is expected to be performed by the Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the exact cause of death.
