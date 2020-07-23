Television and Radio – July 22, 2020

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
|TV
|TODAY
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|AUTO RACING
|NASCAR: Super Start Batteries 400
|1:30 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|Great Western Sydney at Richmond
|11:30 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|BASEBALL
|MLB: Yankees at Nationals
|1 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|MLB: Giants at Dodgers
|4 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|KBO: LG Twins at Doosan Bears
|11:25 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|BASKETBALL: NBA
|Scrimmage: Trail Blazers at Pacers
|9:30 a.m.
|NBATV
|NA/242*
|92*
|Scrimmage: Mavericks at Lakers
|1 p.m.
|SPCSN
|23/218
|69
|Scrimmage: Mavericks at Lakers
|1 p.m.
|NBATV
|NA/242*
|92*
|FISHING
|SiteOne Bassmaster Elite Series
|7 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|GOLF
|Betfred British Masters, Round 2
|1 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|Betfred British Masters, Round 2
|4 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|3M Open, Round 1
|8:30 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|SOCCER
|Italian: Lazio vs. Cagliari
|9:30 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|MLS: Whitecaps vs. Fire
|3 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|MLS: Dynamo vs. Galaxy
|2 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|MLS: Timbers vs. Los Angeles FC
|4:30 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|TENNIS
|The 2020 (Re)Open
|4 a.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|Breakers at Kastles
|6 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|
FRIDAY
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|AUTO RACING
|Trucks: Kansas 200
|1 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|ARCA: Kansas
|4 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|Port Adelaide Power vs. St. Kilda Saints
|11:30 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|BASEBALL
|Braves at Mets
|10 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Tigers at Reds
|noon
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Brewers at Cubs
|1 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Mariners at Astros
|3 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Giants at Dodgers
|3 p.m.
|SNLA
|NA/217
|NA
|Diamondbacks at Padres
|3:30 p.m.
|FSSD
|NA/227
|NA
|Angels at Athletics
|4 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Angels at Athletics
|4 p.m.
|FSW
|20/226
|81*
|KBO: Samsung Lions at KIA Tigers
|10:55 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|BASKETBALL
|Scrimmage: Thunder at Celtics
|11 a.m.
|NBATV
|NA/242*
|92*
|Scrimmage: Rockets at Raptors
|1:30 p.m.
|NBATV
|NA/242*
|92*
|FISHING
|SiteOne Bassmaster Elite Series at St. Lawrence River
|2 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|GOLF
|Betfred British Masters, Round 3
|2:30 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|3M Open, Round 2
|8:30 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|RUGBY
|New Zealand Warriors vs. Sydney Roosters
|7 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks vs. St. George Illawarra Dragons
|9:30 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|SOCCER
|Paris Saint-Germain vs. AS Saint-Etienne
|9:05 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|TENNIS
|GVC Eastern European Championship Men’s & Women’s Final
|4 a.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|Kastles at Smash
|1 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|
RADIO
|TODAY
|TIME
|STATION
|MLB: Yankees at Nationals
|1 p.m.
|1420-AM / 92.7FM
|MLB: Giants at Dodgers
|4 p.m.
|1500-AM
|
FRIDAY
|TIME
|STATION
|NASCAR: Grots Series Kansas 200
|1:30 p.m.
|1500-AM
|MLB: Giants at Dodgers
|3:10 p.m.
|1500-AM
