Television and Radio – July 22, 2020

ON THE AIR
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.
*—premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates. ***—delayed
 
TV
TODAY  
  TIME TV SPEC HT
AUTO RACING
NASCAR: Super Start Batteries 400 1:30 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
Great Western Sydney at Richmond 11:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
BASEBALL
MLB: Yankees at Nationals 1 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
MLB: Giants at Dodgers 4 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
KBO: LG Twins at Doosan Bears 11:25 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
BASKETBALL: NBA
Scrimmage: Trail Blazers at Pacers 9:30 a.m. NBATV NA/242* 92*
Scrimmage: Mavericks at Lakers 1 p.m. SPCSN 23/218 69
Scrimmage: Mavericks at Lakers 1 p.m. NBATV NA/242* 92*
FISHING
SiteOne Bassmaster Elite Series 7 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
GOLF
Betfred British Masters, Round 2 1 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
Betfred British Masters, Round 2 4 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
3M Open, Round 1 8:30 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
SOCCER
Italian: Lazio vs. Cagliari 9:30 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
MLS: Whitecaps vs. Fire 3 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
MLS: Dynamo vs. Galaxy 2 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
MLS: Timbers vs. Los Angeles FC 4:30 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
TENNIS
The 2020 (Re)Open 4 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
Breakers at Kastles 6 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74

 

FRIDAY

  
  TIME TV SPEC HT
AUTO RACING
Trucks: Kansas 200 1 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
ARCA: Kansas 4 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
Port Adelaide Power vs. St. Kilda Saints 11:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
BASEBALL
Braves at Mets 10 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Tigers at Reds noon MLBN NA/208* 95
Brewers at Cubs 1 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Mariners at Astros 3 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Giants at Dodgers 3 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
Diamondbacks at Padres 3:30 p.m. FSSD NA/227 NA
Angels at Athletics 4 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Angels at Athletics 4 p.m. FSW 20/226 81*
KBO: Samsung Lions at KIA Tigers 10:55 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
BASKETBALL
Scrimmage: Thunder at Celtics 11 a.m. NBATV NA/242* 92*
Scrimmage: Rockets at Raptors 1:30 p.m. NBATV NA/242* 92*
FISHING
SiteOne Bassmaster Elite Series at St. Lawrence River  
  2 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
GOLF
Betfred British Masters, Round 3 2:30 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
3M Open, Round 2 8:30 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
RUGBY
New Zealand Warriors vs. Sydney Roosters 7 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks vs. St. George Illawarra Dragons  
  9:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
SOCCER
Paris Saint-Germain vs. AS Saint-Etienne 9:05 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
TENNIS
GVC Eastern European Championship Men’s & Women’s Final
  4 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
Kastles at Smash 1 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74

 

RADIO
TODAY  
  TIME STATION
MLB: Yankees at Nationals 1 p.m. 1420-AM / 92.7FM
MLB: Giants at Dodgers 4 p.m. 1500-AM

 

FRIDAY

  
  TIME STATION
NASCAR: Grots Series Kansas 200 1:30 p.m. 1500-AM
MLB: Giants at Dodgers 3:10 p.m. 1500-AM

