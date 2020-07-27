Haleakala National Park summit reopens today after passage of Hurricane Douglas

Haleakala National Park’s summit reopened at noon today after the passage of Hurricane Douglas to the northwest, according to park service officials.

Officials said there are no reports of any major damage due to the storm, and staff are working to clear minor debris from the road.

Haleakala temporarily closed at 5 p.m. Saturday due to the potential impacts of Douglas and canceled all sunrise reservations for Sunday and today.

The Summit District is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, and sunrise reservations have resumed at recreation.gov. The Kipahulu District resumed operations at 9 a.m. today and will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

Visitors should prepare for a self-guided experience in the park, and should also bring a face mask, hand sanitizer, appropriate clothing for changing weather conditions, and enough food and water for the duration of the park visit.

More information is available at this NPS link.