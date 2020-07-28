Hawaii man pleads guilty to cyberstalking family

SALT LAKE CITY >> A Hawaii man accused of tormenting a Utah family for more than a year by using the internet to send more than 500 people to their house for unwanted services including food deliveries, repairs, tow trucks, locksmiths, plumbers and prostitutes pleaded guilty Monday to one count of cyberstalking.
Loren Okamura, 44, entered the pleas during a videoconference hearing based out of U.S. District Court in Utah that capped off a case that prosecutors called an “extreme” example of the darker and seedier side of modern technology.
Okamura’s online stalking in 2018-2019 targeted a father and his adult daughter who live in a suburb of Salt Lake City, prosecutors alleged. He sent the woman threatening messages and posted her picture and address online, authorities said.
The Gilmore family’s attorney, Nathan Crane, said Okamura targeted them because he felt “slighted” by a member of the family, though he declined to provide more specifics.
