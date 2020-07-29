TV personality Tiny Tadani arrested for breaking 14-day COVID-19 quarantine

The state’s Department of the Attorney General arrested television producer Tiny Tadani today for violating Hawaii’s 14-day mandatory coronavirus travel quarantine.

The Hawaii COVID-19 Joint Information Center announced Tadani’s arrest in a daily news release and said a Tadani’s social media site showed him flying into Honolulu from Las Vegas Saturday.

Investigators said Tadani, 57, filmed himself two days later eating at a restaurant in Honolulu with his family. Tadani was arrested while working at a Ward Avenue vendor booth this morning.

The Department of the Attorney General said a concerned citizen reported Tadani’s social media page and that the citizen was “upset due to Tadani’s status as a local celebrity.”

Tadani’s TV show, “Tiny TV,” documents his travels around town and his interactions with other people. The show airs on Spectrum OC16. The latest post on his Facebook page is a video uploaded this morning of him walking through the Ohana Hale Marketplace.

After Tadani was arrested, he posted a $2,000 bail.