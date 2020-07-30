comscore PHOTO: Seeking Spiritual Intervention | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
News

PHOTO: Seeking Spiritual Intervention

  • By .
  • Today
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS <strong>SEEKING SPIRITUAL INTERVENTION</strong>: Employees of maid-themed cafes in Akihabara turned out in their uniforms to a prayer meeting for protection from COVID-19 at the Kanda Myojin shrine last weekend in Tokyo. Gov. Yuriko Koike this week asked Tokyo residents to stay home as much as possible during the weekend as cases continue to climb there.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    SEEKING SPIRITUAL INTERVENTION: Employees of maid-themed cafes in Akihabara turned out in their uniforms to a prayer meeting for protection from COVID-19 at the Kanda Myojin shrine last weekend in Tokyo. Gov. Yuriko Koike this week asked Tokyo residents to stay home as much as possible during the weekend as cases continue to climb there.

.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly suspended 8 games for buzzing, mocking Astros
Looking Back

Scroll Up