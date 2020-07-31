Kamehameha Schools employee at Kawaiahao Plaza tests positive for coronavirus

A Kamehameha Schools employee at its Kawaiahao Plaza office in Kakaako has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The individual contracted COVID-19 from “a family member at a personal gathering,” the school wrote in a notice to parents, adding that the employee last worked on July 21, which “predates the personal gathering exposure date.”

“NO KS staff, students or sites were exposed to this employee. “

The employee is now working remotely and doing well in isolation, the notice said. The K-12 school has formed a KS COVID-19 Response Team that has been communicating with the worker.

“We ask that you keep our employee and their family in your thoughts and prayers during this challenging time,” the school said. “KS has created a response protocol, which was followed by our employee, supervisor and the COVID-19 Response Team. We thank them for their good work in handling this situation according to plan. We will continue to work diligently, follow our internal protocols and increase cleaning efforts to be sure our work areas are clean and safe for our students, faculty and staff at all times.”