University of Hawaii football player tests positive for coronavirus

A University of Hawaii football player is in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, school officials announced today.

None of the 116 UH football players had tested positive for the coronavirus during team-wide surveillance testing in late July. But during a routine screening ahead of a workout last week, the player showed symptoms. The player then was tested and put into isolation. He was notified of the positive result on Saturday, according to UH officials.

“The student-athlete is being monitored by the UH medical staff and is experiencing mild symptoms,” officials wrote in a tweet.

People who have been in close contact with the player, including those who live in the same off-campus unit, also are being tested.

Citing privacy rules, officials declined to release other information.

The Warriors were set to open training camp on Monday. That opening has been postponed until Tuesday.