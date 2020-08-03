Fire destroys dozens of mopeds at McCully storefront

When firefighters arrived at a building fire in the McCully-Moiliili area today, they found approximately 80 mopeds burning outside a moped shop, a fire official reported, causing a total loss to the vehicles.

The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a 1:15 p.m. alarm at 1930 S. Beretania St., the location of Apex Mopeds.

Capt. Jeff Roache said that flames from a stockpile of mopeds burning on the exterior of a one-story structure spread to the business itself, causing about 30 percent damage to the building.

The fire was brought under control at 1:38 p.m. and was extinguished at 2 p.m.

Ten units with 38 firefighters responded to the fire.

Dark black smoke could be seen emanating from the location.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation and damage estimates are not yet available, Roache said.

No one was reported injured in the blaze.