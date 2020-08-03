Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.
>> An editorial that appeared Friday on Page A12 misstated two terms of eligibility for a city program distributing federal CARES Act funds to small businesses. Eligible businesses must have no more than 50 employees or $2 million in gross annual revenue.
>> The Shelter is an independent nonprofit organization that works closely with the Institute for Human Services. Its affiliation with IHS was mischaracterized Saturday in a story on Page B1.
