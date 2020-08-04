Annual Hawaii Foodbank food drive goes virtual

Hawaii Foodbank said today it will hold this year’s Annual Food Drive Day virtually on Aug. 15 after consultation with local health leaders.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in March, Hawaii Foodbank has purchased more than $4.75 million worth of emergency food compared to its typical annual budget of $400,000.

“The recent increase in positive COVID-19 cases in Hawaii has prompted much concern about the uncertainties about the virus and we believe this is the best way to proceed during this global pandemic,” Hawaii Foodbank President and CEO Ron Mizutani said. “We are sad we cannot hold our flagship fundraising event in person this year but are excited to offer three new and creative ways for community members to help.”

People can help in the following ways:

>> Give virtually: Hawaii Foodbank’s new Virtual Food Drive allows individuals to donate some of the most-needed items while also leaving extra food on grocery store shelves for neighbors.

>> Advocate: People can spread the word by tagging @HawaiiFoodbank and using the hashtag #GiveByExample.

>> Donate online: Hawaii Foodbank’s affiliation with Feeding America allows the organization to stretch dollars further. A donation of $10 helps provide food for 25 meals.

Hawaii Foodbank launched its inaugural Food Drive Day over 30 years ago to help ensure that there is enough food to feed the Hawaii community. For additional information, go to hawaiifoodbank.org/food-drive-day.

For more information call 836-3600.