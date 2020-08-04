ATF agent dies in accidental shooting at Maui Police Department office

A special agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, a federal law enforcement agency, died last month after being accidentally shot in a Maui Police Department office.

MPD and ATF said in a news release that ATF Special Agent John Bost III died July 28 at the Kihei Division office after being wounded by a rifle that was accidentally discharged. An initial investigation shows it was “an accidental line of duty death.”

No additional information about the circumstances of the shooting was publically released.

Bost had been a special agent since 2005. He was a police officer for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department in North Carolina for five years before joining ATF. He worked closely with Maui police since 2015, the department said.

“To all at the Maui Police Department, Bost was more than an Agent and co-worker, he was a friend, he was family,” Maui police said in the release.

Bost is survived by his family, including his parents, in North Carolina. He will return there with full honors and be laid to rest.

Maui police, ATF and the Maui County Medical Examiner’s office are further investigating Bost’s death.