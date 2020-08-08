3 more Honolulu firefighters test positive for COVID-19

Three more Honolulu firefighters have tested positive for COVID-19, the Honolulu Fire Department confirmed today, bringing the total number of HFD firefighters with the virus up to 14.

Two of the firefighters were from the Kalihi Kai Fire Station, and the other was from the Hawaii Kai Fire Station. All were already in self-quarantine when they were tested, HFD said.

All affected personnel from the two fire stations and Moanalua Fire Station are in self-quarantine and are being monitored.

A total of five firefighters from Kalihi Kai Fire Station, six from the Hawaii Kai Fire Station and three from the Moanalua Fire Station have tested positive for COVID-19. HFD, which has around 1,100 firefighters to move around if needed, is continuing to redistribute manpower to cover the affected stations.

Still, with the growing number of quarantined personnel, a manpower shortage is a concern, which could in turn affect public safety.

None of the affected firefighters have required hospitalization, HFD said.