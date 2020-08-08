comscore 3 more Honolulu firefighters test positive for COVID-19 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

3 more Honolulu firefighters test positive for COVID-19

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 5:37 pm
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The Hawaii Kai fire station is seen on July 30.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The Hawaii Kai fire station is seen on July 30.

Three more Honolulu firefighters have tested positive for COVID-19, the Honolulu Fire Department confirmed today, bringing the total number of HFD firefighters with the virus up to 14.

Two of the firefighters were from the Kalihi Kai Fire Station, and the other was from the Hawaii Kai Fire Station. All were already in self-quarantine when they were tested, HFD said.

All affected personnel from the two fire stations and Moanalua Fire Station are in self-quarantine and are being monitored.

A total of five firefighters from Kalihi Kai Fire Station, six from the Hawaii Kai Fire Station and three from the Moanalua Fire Station have tested positive for COVID-19. HFD, which has around 1,100 firefighters to move around if needed, is continuing to redistribute manpower to cover the affected stations.

Still, with the growing number of quarantined personnel, a manpower shortage is a concern, which could in turn affect public safety.

None of the affected firefighters have required hospitalization, HFD said.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
ELECTION BLOG: Hawaii voters embrace mail-in voting for 2020 Primary Election
Looking Back

Scroll Up