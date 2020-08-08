TheBus driver on Ewa Beach to Waikiki route tests positive for COVID-19

A driver for TheBus tested positive for COVID-19 today, Oahu Transit Services announced.

The driver works Route 42, which runs from Ewa Beach to Waikiki. The last shift the driver worked was on Monday, from 1:07 p.m. to 10:27 p.m., using Bus 153.

OTS, which manages TheBus and TheHandi-Van, said the driver did not have any COVID-19 symptoms while working, and after the positive test result the driver was placed on leave and in quarantine.

The company’s contact tracing efforts showed that the bus driver did not have any prolonged exposure to other employees or bus riders, but OTS said the bus was disinfected and cleaned.

Plastic curtains on buses separate bus drivers from bus riders, and the closest seats to the operators are closed off. OTS said additional buses are used on busy routes and that all buses are sprayed down nightly and their touch surfaces are wiped down daily using an anti-virus disinfectant.