Hawaii records 152 new coronavirus cases as statewide tally rises to 3,498

Hawaii health officials reported 152 new coronavirus cases today, raising the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 3,498.

Today’s new COVID-19 cases include 147 on Oahu, three on Hawaii island and one each on Maui and Kauai, according to the state Department of Health.

The death toll remains at 31. A total of 24 coronavirus-related deaths have been on Oahu, six on Maui, and one was a Kauai resident who died on the mainland.

Today’s statewide coronavirus case total includes 3,111 on Oahu, 185 in Maui County, 131 on Hawaii island, and 48 in Kauai County, according to health officials. The total also includes 23 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

As of today, 1,919 infections in Hawaii are known to be active cases, with a total of 1,548 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation,” or about 44% of those infected. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation. Thirty-seven new release cases were reported today.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases, 239 have required hospitalizations, with two new hospitalizations on Oahu reported today, health officials said. Lt. Gov. Josh Green said Saturday that there are 105 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 24 patients in intensive care units and 15 on ventilators.

Two hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 237 hospitalizations within the state, 206 have been on Oahu, 26 on Maui, four on Hawaii island, and one on Kauai.

By county, Honolulu has seen 1,239 patients released from isolation, and Maui has had 147 patients released. Hawaii County has 15 active infections, while Kauai has one, according to Health Department figures.

Officials counted 2,698 new tests in today’s tally, with today’s 152 positive cases representing 5.6% of the total tested. Of the 141,944 coronavirus tests conducted so far by state and clinical laboratories in Hawaii since the start of the outbreak, about 2.5% have been positive.