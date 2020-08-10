comscore Firefighters with virus now at 14 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
911 Report | Hawaii News

Firefighters with virus now at 14

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Three more Honolulu firefighters have tested positive for COVID-19, the Honolulu Fire Department confirmed Saturday, bringing the total number of HFD firefighters with the virus up to 14. Read more



