911 Report | Hawaii News Firefighters with virus now at 14 By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Three more Honolulu firefighters have tested positive for COVID-19, the Honolulu Fire Department confirmed Saturday, bringing the total number of HFD firefighters with the virus up to 14. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Three more Honolulu firefighters have tested positive for COVID-19, the Honolulu Fire Department confirmed Saturday, bringing the total number of HFD firefighters with the virus up to 14. Two of the firefighters were from the Kalihi Kai Fire Station, and the other was from the Hawaii Kai Fire Station. All were already in self-quarantine when they were tested, HFD said. All affected personnel from the two fire stations and Moanalua Fire Station are in self-quarantine and are being monitored. A total of five firefighters from Kalihi Kai Fire Station, six from the Hawaii Kai Fire Station and three from the Moanalua Fire Station have tested positive for COVID-19. HFD, which has around 1,100 firefighters to move around if needed, is continuing to redistribute manpower to cover the affected stations. Still, with the growing number of quarantined personnel, a manpower shortage is a concern, which could in turn affect public safety. None of the affected firefighters have required hospitalization, HFD said. Previous Story Vital statistics: July 30-Aug. 6, 2020