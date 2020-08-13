Television and radio – Aug. 13, 2020

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
|On the air
|Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.
|Some MLB and NBA games involving West Coast teams might be blacked out.
|*—premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
|***—delayed. All games subject to blackout.
|TV
|TODAY
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL: AFL
|Geelong Cats at Port Adelaide Powers
|11:30 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|AUTO RACING: FORMULA E
|Formula E: Berlin E-Prix
|7 a.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|F1: Aramco Spanish Grand Prix, practice 1
|10:55 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|BASEBALL
|MLB: Nationals at Mets
|7 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|MLB: Orioles at Phillies
|10 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|MLB: Pirates at Reds
|11 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|MLB: Brewers at Cubs
|1 p.m.
|KHON
|3
|3
|MLB: Padres at Dodgers
|4 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|MLB: Padres at Dodgers
|3:30 p.m.
|SNLA
|NA/217
|NA
|MLB: Padres at Dodgers
|3:30 p.m.
|FSSD
|NA/227
|NA
|KBO: LG Twins at NC Dinos
|11:25 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|BASKETBALL: NBA
|Mavericks vs. Suns
|10 a.m.
|TNT
|43/553
|125
|Spurs vs. Jazz
|12:30 p.m.
|TNT
|43/553
|125
|Trail Blazers vs. Nets
|3 p.m.
|TNT
|43/553
|125
|BASKETBALL: WNBA
|Sparks vs. Mystics
|1 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Lynx vs. Aces
|3 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|GOLF
|LPGA: Scottish Open, Round 1
|1 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|Bridgestone Senior Players Championship
|5 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|PGA: Wyndham Championship, Round 1
|8 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|U.S. Amateur Championship, round of 16
|1 p.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|HOCKEY: NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS, CONF. QUARTERFINALS
|East, G2: Blue Jackets vs. Lightning
|9 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|West, G2: Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights
|11:30 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|East, G2: Hurricanes vs. Bruins
|2 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|West, G2: Flames vs. Stars
|4:30 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|HORSE RACING
|Saratoga
|8 a.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|Saratoga
|9 a.m.
|FSSD
|NA/227
|NA
|Saratoga
|9 a.m.
|FSPT
|31/228
|82*
|SOCCER: SPANISH SEGUNDA DIVISION
|Elche CF at Real Zaragoza
|9:55 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|TENNIS
|WTA Prague
|midnight
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|WTA Prague, WTA Lexington
|5 a.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|FRIDAY
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|AUTO RACING: FORMULA E
|F1: Aramco Spanish Grand Prix, practice 2
|2:55 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|BASEBALL
|MLB: Rays at Blue Jays
|12:30 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|MLB: Brewers at Cubs
|2 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|MLB: Dodgers at Angels
|3:30 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|MLB: Dodgers at Angels
|3:30 p.m.
|SNLA
|NA/217
|NA
|MLB: Dodgers at Angels
|3:30 p.m.
|FSW
|20/226
|81*
|MLB: Padres at Diamondbacks
|3:30 p.m.
|FSSD
|NA/227
|NA
|BASKETBALL: NBA
|Heat vs. Pacers
|10 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Thunder vs. Clippers
|12:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|76ers vs. Rockets
|3 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|GOLF
|LPGA: Scottish Open, Round 2
|1 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|Bridgestone Senior Players Championship
|5 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|PGA: Wyndham Championship, Round 2
|8 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|HOCKEY: NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS, CONF. QUARTERFINALS
|West, G2: Coyotes vs. Avalanche
|8 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|East, G2: Canadiens vs. Flyers
|9 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|West, G2: Canucks vs. Blues
|12:30 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|East, G2: Islanders vs. Capitals
|2 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|West, G3: Stars vs. Flames
|4:30 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Radio
|TODAY
|TIME
|STATION
|MLB: Padres at Dodgers
|2:30 p.m.
|990-AM
|FRIDAY
|TIME
|STATION
|NBA: Thunder at Clippers
|noon
|1420-AM
|MLB: Red Sox vs. Yankees
|12:25 p.m.
|1500-AM
