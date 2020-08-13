comscore Television and radio - Aug. 13, 2020 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports | TV Radio

Television and radio – Aug. 13, 2020

  • Today
  • Updated 9:49 pm
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.
Some MLB and NBA games involving West Coast teams might be blacked out.
*—premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
***—delayed. All games subject to blackout.
TV
TODAY
  TIME TV SPEC HT
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL: AFL
Geelong Cats at Port Adelaide Powers 11:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
AUTO RACING: FORMULA E
Formula E: Berlin E-Prix 7 a.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
F1: Aramco Spanish Grand Prix, practice 1 10:55 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
BASEBALL
MLB: Nationals at Mets 7 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
MLB: Orioles at Phillies 10 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
MLB: Pirates at Reds 11 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
MLB: Brewers at Cubs 1 p.m. KHON 3 3
MLB: Padres at Dodgers 4 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
MLB: Padres at Dodgers 3:30 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
MLB: Padres at Dodgers 3:30 p.m. FSSD NA/227 NA
KBO: LG Twins at NC Dinos 11:25 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
BASKETBALL: NBA
Mavericks vs. Suns 10 a.m. TNT 43/553 125
Spurs vs. Jazz 12:30 p.m. TNT 43/553 125
Trail Blazers vs. Nets 3 p.m. TNT 43/553 125
BASKETBALL: WNBA
Sparks vs. Mystics 1 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Lynx vs. Aces 3 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
GOLF
LPGA: Scottish Open, Round 1 1 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
Bridgestone Senior Players Championship 5 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
PGA: Wyndham Championship, Round 1 8 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
U.S. Amateur Championship, round of 16 1 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86
HOCKEY: NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS, CONF. QUARTERFINALS
East, G2: Blue Jackets vs. Lightning 9 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
West, G2: Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights 11:30 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
East, G2: Hurricanes vs. Bruins 2 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
West, G2: Flames vs. Stars 4:30 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
HORSE RACING
Saratoga 8 a.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
Saratoga 9 a.m. FSSD NA/227 NA
Saratoga 9 a.m. FSPT 31/228 82*
SOCCER: SPANISH SEGUNDA DIVISION
Elche CF at Real Zaragoza 9:55 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
TENNIS
WTA Prague midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84*
WTA Prague, WTA Lexington 5 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
FRIDAY
  TIME TV SPEC HT
AUTO RACING: FORMULA E
F1: Aramco Spanish Grand Prix, practice 2 2:55 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
BASEBALL
MLB: Rays at Blue Jays 12:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
MLB: Brewers at Cubs 2 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
MLB: Dodgers at Angels 3:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
MLB: Dodgers at Angels 3:30 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
MLB: Dodgers at Angels 3:30 p.m. FSW 20/226 81*
MLB: Padres at Diamondbacks 3:30 p.m. FSSD NA/227 NA
BASKETBALL: NBA
Heat vs. Pacers 10 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Thunder vs. Clippers 12:30 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
76ers vs. Rockets 3 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
GOLF
LPGA: Scottish Open, Round 2 1 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
Bridgestone Senior Players Championship 5 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
PGA: Wyndham Championship, Round 2 8 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
HOCKEY: NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS, CONF. QUARTERFINALS
West, G2: Coyotes vs. Avalanche 8 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
East, G2: Canadiens vs. Flyers 9 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
West, G2: Canucks vs. Blues 12:30 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
East, G2: Islanders vs. Capitals 2 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
West, G3: Stars vs. Flames 4:30 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
 
Radio
TODAY
  TIME STATION
MLB: Padres at Dodgers 2:30 p.m. 990-AM
FRIDAY
  TIME STATION
NBA: Thunder at Clippers noon 1420-AM
MLB: Red Sox vs. Yankees 12:25 p.m. 1500-AM

