Visitors keep coming to Hawaii but in lower numbers

As COVID-19 cases rise in Hawaii, the number of tourists coming to the islands has been dropping from earlier highs this summer.

The Hawai‘i Tourism Authority reported today that a total of 1,999 passengers arrived on 35 flights Friday, not counting interisland travelers. The total includes 491 visitors, 605 returning residents and 184 passengers who said they were relocating to Hawaii.

Of the visitors, 406 disembarked on Oahu, 44 on Maui, 39 in Kona and two in Lihue. The state’s mandatory 14-day self-quarantine started March 26 for all passengers arriving in Hawaii from out of state.

According to HTA, during this same time last year approximately 36,000 passengers were arriving daily, including residents and visitors.