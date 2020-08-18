Man charged in fatal shooting at illegal game room in Ala Moana

Prosecutors have charged a 25-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a 31-year-old man at an illegal game room in the Ala Moana area.

Aaron Tuitelapaga is scheduled to make his initial appearance via videoconferencing at the Honolulu District Court from the Honolulu Police Department’s cellblock on charges of second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and three firearm offenses in the death of the victim, identified in court documents as Sausau J. Togiai III, also known as Siah Togiai III.

His aggregate bail is set at $1 million.

The shooting occurred at a location at 1666 Kalauokalani Way known as the “Palama game room” at about 11:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said four male suspects entered the game room and demanded money. A doorman doing security later identified as Togiai confronted the men and a scuffle ensued. Police said the perpetrators shot him multiple times and fled the scene.

Togiai was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Through an investigation, police said one of the suspects was identified as Tuitelapaga and authorities obtained an arrest warrant for him.

CrimeStoppers and Honolulu police issued a bulletin Sunday seeking the public’s help in locating Tuitelapaga. He turned himself in at the main police headquarters Monday

The other suspects remain at-large.