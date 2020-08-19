Ex-FBI lawyer admits to false statement during Russia probe

U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE VIA ASSOCIATED PRESS
Connecticut’s U.S. Attorney John Durham. Former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith pleaded guilty, today, to making a false statement in the first criminal case arising from U.S. Attorney John Durham’s investigation into the probe of ties between Russia and the 2016 Trump campaign.
The J. Edgar Hoover FBI Building was seen in Washington in March 2019. A former FBI lawyer pleaded guilty today to altering a document related to the secret surveillance of a former Trump campaign adviser during the Russia investigation.
WASHINGTON >> A former FBI lawyer pleaded guilty today to altering a document related to the secret surveillance of a former Trump campaign adviser during the Russia investigation.
Kevin Clinesmith, who pleaded guilty to making a false statement, is the first current or former official to be charged in a special Justice Department review of the investigation into ties between Russia and Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.
Attorney General William Barr appointed John Durham, the U.S. attorney in Connecticut, to scrutinize decisions made by officials during that probe.
